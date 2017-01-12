DIY Personal Care Products class Jan. 17th in Vernon …….

Share this: Print

DIY PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS CLASS will be presented on Tuesday, January 17, from 6:00-8:30 p.m., at Eastside Baptist Church, 3385 Roche Ave. (Hwy. 277), Vernon.

Concerned about irritants in your personal care products?

Strong fragrances in commercial products too overpowering for you?

Looking to save money on bath & beauty products?

Come join us to learn about health and beauty aids you can make at home. We’ll cover how to make your own hair care products, deodorants, lip balms, skin care products, and other items.

Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials.

Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.

University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.