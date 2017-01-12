CHIPOLA TO HOST TALLAHASSEE SATURDAY, JAN. 14 ………

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—Chipola hosts Tallahassee, Saturday, Jan. 14, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., in the Milton Johnson Center.



All conference games will be broadcast on 100.9 FM. Home games will be streamed on YouTube (www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege). Both teams will provide up to the minute scores on Twitter: women, ChipolaWBB and men, ChipolaHoops.



The Indians (16-3, 0-1) suffered a 106-87 loss at Gulf Coast on Jan. 7. Hardnett led the Indians with 20 points. Cedric Wright had 17 points. Jamall Gregory had 12. DeyShawn Martin added 10. Chipola led 46-42 at the half.



Chipola won both games at the Gulf Coast Classic on Dec. 29-30. Chipola outlasted East Georgia State, 103-74, on Dec. 30. The Indians trounced UW Sheboygan, 119-51, on Dec. 29.



Chipola won two of three in the Beef O’Brady’s Classic, Dec. 16-18. The Indians beat Jefferson Technical, 96-60, on Dec. 18. Chipola lost a close 86-85 contest to Monroe on Dec. 17. The Indians whipped Harford, 89-48, on Dec. 16.



Chipola is the sixth-ranked team in the FCSAA State Poll. Other Panhandle teams in the poll include: Tallahassee (2), Northwest (3) and Gulf Coast (5).



The Indians have a balanced offense led by Deyshawn Martin who is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Other double-figure point-producers include Jashire Hardnett (11.4), Eric Cobb (11.2) and Carter Skaggs (10.0) ppg. Shamarkus Kennedy is shooting 72 percent from the floor. The team is averaging 97 points a game and allowing only 68 points. Yuat Alok is among the state’s top rebounders averaging 6.3 rebounds a game.



Head Coach Bret Campbell begins his third season at Chipola. The Indians last played in the FCSAA/Region VIII Tournament in 2014, which they won and advanced to nationals.



The Lady Indians (16-1, 0-1) suffered their first loss of the season at Gulf Coast on Jan. 7. Chipola came up short (84-75) in their first conference game. Barbara Johnson led Chipola with 34 points. Raven Baker Northcross had 13 points. Danielle Garven and Syndee McDonald each scored 11 points. The game was knotted 48-48 at the break.



The Panhandle Conference occupies the top five spots in the FCSAA State Poll: Gulf Coast (1), Chipola (2), Pensacola (3), Tallahassee (4) and Northwest (5). Chipola is third in the NJCAA National Poll. Gulf Coast is first.



Chipola picked up a couple of wins at the Daytona Beach Classic including a 63-45 win over Miami Dade on Dec. 30, and a 71-25 win over ASA on Dec. 29.

Five Lady Indians are averaging double figures through the first 16 games: Raven Baker-Northcross (14.4), Sydnee McDonald (13.9), Danielle Garven (13.6), Barbara Johnson (11.0), and Tiaera Philips (10.7). The Lady Indians have outscored opponents 80-44 per game.



Beginning his fifth season at the helm of the program, Coach Greg Franklin won the school’s first NJCAA National Championship in 2015, and has led Chipola to the national tournament three times. His 2014 team became the first Chipola squad to capture the Panhandle Conference title by going undefeated in conference play (12-0). The 2014 squad won the NJCAA Region VIII/FCSAA Championship and advanced to the NJCAA Final Four, finishing 3rd. The 2013 team finished as runner-up in the Region VIII Championship and earned an at-large bid to the National Tournament where they finished in the Elite Eight.