Chipley Community Redevelopment Plan Update Steering Committee to Meet Thursday, Jan. 12 ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The City of Chipley has established a steering committee comprised of residents, building owners, and business owners within Chipley’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) area to serve as the working group for the development of a new Community Redevelopment Plan. West Florida Regional Planning Council has scheduled a series of events designed to gather public input to determine the priorities of the updated plan, which will be completed in June 2017.

The fourth Steering Committee Meeting will be held:

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2016, 4 – 6 p.m., Northwest Florida Community Hospital Specialty Center, located at 1360 Brickyard Road in Chipley

Questions should be directed to West Florida Regional Planning Council Economic Development Planner, Caitlin Cerame or 800-226-8914, Ext. 203.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or family status. Contact Brittany Ellers, 850-332-7976, Ext. 220 or brittany.ellers@wfrpc.org, for information or translation assistance.

The West Florida Regional Planning Council is a regional entity providing professional technical assistance, planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies, and the public to preserve and enhance quality of life in northwest Florida.