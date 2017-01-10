Sheriff Kevin Crews to work with School Board to re-instate D.A.R.E. program into Washington County schools ……….

Share this: Print

Check presentations made by Forest Service and United Way of Northwest Florida.

by Kathy Foster

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said Monday night he wants to work with Board officials to bring back the D.A.R.E., or a similar program, into the local school system.

Talking with Board members, Crews indicated he felt reinstatement of that type of program would be beneficial to all of the students of the county.

The DARE program stresses the following objectives:

Counsel students in law-related areas which affect the students’ ability to function effectively in the educational environment

Conducts drug awareness and other law-related workshops for parents, teachers, and students

Teaches mini-courses to students on drugs, law, law enforcement, safety, good citizenship and other areas pertaining to youth and law.

In other action at the meeting, the school board received a check from the Department of Agriculture in the amount $1,515.70 from Forest Service representative Daniel Young. The check was a portion of receipts from the Pine Log State Forest in the Ebro area.

The school board also received a check in the amount of $5,000 from the United Way of Northwest Florida earmarked for Homeless Student Service.

The presentation was made by Bryan Taylor with United Way. He was accompanied by several members of the United Way of Northwest Florida Board of Directors.

Washington County’s top spellers were also introduced at Monday night’s meeting.

1st Place Ja’ruis Ridgeway, Vernon Middle School

2nd Place Emma Holliday, Vernon Elementary School

3rd Place Gabe Jimenez, Roulhac Middle School

Ridgeway will compete at the Big Bend Regional Spelling Bee Feb. 18 at the Aquina Center in Tallahassee.

The Washington County School Board took the following action’s at the meeting:

Approved revisions to the School Board Policies/Procedures, Code of Conduct.

Approved out-of-state travel for Roulhac Middle School 8th grade to attend the Wiregrass Works-Career Fair in Dothan, Alabama on Feb. 23rd.

Approved an updated FPTC Student Catalog.

Approved a Step Increase for Support Staff and a bonus to Staff with 25+ Years or in a Gap on Step Schedule.

Approved John Selover attending the Federal advocacy Committee Meeting Feb. 7-9 in Arlington, Virginia.

Approved transfer of Rachael Hodge to W.I.S.E.

Approved leave of absence for Paige Russell, teacher at Kate M. Smith Elementary School.

Approved resignation of Colby Hartzog, paraprofessional at Kate M. Smith Elementary School.

Approved employment of Susie Gainer, paraprofessional at Kate M. Smith Elementary School.

Approved employment of Colby Hartzog, teacher, at Roulhac Middle School.

Approved employment of Brittany Blankenship, paraprofessional at Vernon Elementary School.