One dead, one burned, following Jackson County crash …….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that 55-year-old Gary Lamar Murphy of Tallahassee died as a result of injuries sustained in a Jan. 9th crash in Jackson County. His passenger, 50-year-old Pamela Elaine Austin, also of Tallahassee, received burns in the crash and was taken to the Burn Center in Mobile, Alabama.

The accident occurred around 1:15 p.m. County Road 162 and White Pond Road. Murphy was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Lumina westbound on CR 162 in the area of White Pond Road and lost control of the vehicle. The FHP report said the Lumina crossed over the oncoming travel lane and left the travel portion of the roadway, collided with an embankment and overturned. The car came to final rest on it’s roof facing south before becoming engulfed in flames.

Two good Samaritans were able to remove the passenger from the burning vehicle.