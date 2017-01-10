Governor Scott Appoints Matilde Miller as Interim Secretary of DBPR ……..

Share this: Print

TAMPA, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott appointed Matilde Miller as the interim Secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DPBR). She has been at DBPR for more than 16 years and has held numerous positions including Legislative Affairs Director, and most recently, Chief of Staff. As Secretary, she will oversee the licensing and regulation of businesses and professionals throughout Florida. She will begin to serve as interim secretary on January 11, 2017.

Governor Scott said, “Matilde has spent many years at DBPR serving in numerous leadership positions and understands how important it is to help businesses open and create jobs in our state. Like Secretary Lawson, she will focus on reducing burdensome regulations and fees that make it harder for job creators to succeed in Florida. She has extensive legislative experience and relationships and I am confident she will be a great leader at DBPR.”

Matilde Miller has served as Chief of Staff since 2014, and began her career at DPBR as a Legislative Specialist in 2000. She also served as a Legislative Coordinator, Deputy Legislative Affairs Director and Director of Legislative Affairs before becoming Chief of Staff. She previously worked in the Florida House of Representatives and as a High School English and Spanish teacher. She received her Associates of Arts degree from Brevard Community College and is currently attending Florida State University.