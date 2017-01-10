Gov. Scott: Ken Lawson Will Fight for Florida Tourism ………

Share this: Print

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott released the following statement on Ken Lawson being named the new President and Chief Executive Officer for VISIT FLORIDA. The VISIT FLORIDA Board voted today on Ken Lawson’s position. Announcements on leadership for DBPR will be made soon.

Governor Scott said, “I am proud that Ken Lawson has been selected as the new President and Chief Executive Officer for VISIT FLORIDA. I appointed Ken as Secretary for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation shortly after taking office and for nearly six years, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving Florida families.

“Ken understands the responsibility we have to be transparent with every tax dollar. He has tirelessly fought to make it easier for Florida businesses to create jobs, has helped cut millions of dollars in fees and has streamlined the agency to ensure the state reduced burdensome regulations. At DBPR, he oversaw crucial parts of Florida’s tourism industry and knows that tourism is important to the economic growth of our state.

“A native Floridian and military veteran, Ken has an incredible appreciation and understanding for our great state. I know he will use his unmatched experience and love for Florida to promote tourism while bringing much needed reforms to VISIT FLORIDA so our state can break even more tourism records. I look forward to continuing to work with Ken in his new role as President and CEO and appreciate the VISIT FLORIDA Board for selecting such a strong leader.”

Ken Lawson has served as Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) since he was appointed by Governor Scott in March 2011. Previously Lawson held several senior positions with federal law enforcement agencies including Assistant Secretary of Enforcement for the Department of the Treasury, Assistant Chief Counsel for Field Operations at the Transportation Security Administration, and Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division for the Middle District of Florida (Tampa). Lawson has also served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps, Judge Advocate General’s Division. Additionally, Lawson directed international anti-money laundering, anticorruption, and counterterrorist financing projects for Booz Allen Hamilton and served as Vice-President for Compliance at nFinanSe Inc., a financial services company in Tampa. He is a graduate of Florida State University and the Florida State University College of Law.