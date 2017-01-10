FHP names good Samaritans who rescued passenger in crash in Jackson County yesterday ……..

Share this: Print

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has released the following information regarding yesterday’s crash in Jackson County.



“On January 09, 2017, at 1:03 p.m. Melanie Faircloth was traveling on County Road 162 when she observed a vehicle crash. The vehicle involved in the crash was inverted and on fire. Realizing the vehicle was still occupied and with blatant disregard for her own safety, Mrs. Faircloth attempted to rescue the trapped occupants. When Mrs. Faircloth was unable to reach the trapped occupants she was able to flag down another passing motorist. Justin Morrison was in his ADT Security Services Vehicle when he observed Mrs. Faircloth waving him down. Mr. Morrison stopped and in blatant disregard for his own safety began to assist Mrs. Faircloth with the rescue of the trapped occupants. Due to their combined efforts they were able to break the vehicle’s front right window and ultimately extract the passenger, Pamela Austin, from the vehicle after cutting her seatbelt. Mrs. Austin would have been fatally injuries as a result of the crash had it not been for the heroic efforts of both Mrs. Faircloth and Mr. Morrison. Mrs. Austin was transported to Mobile, Alabama where she is undergoing treatment for thermal injuries sustained prior to her rescue.

The FHP report they have a possible third good Samaritan that has not been identified as of yet.