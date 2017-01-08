Washington County Historical Society adds items to museum …….

Share this: Print

Caboose renovation moving along.

by Kathy Foster

Washington County Historical Society President Dorothy Odom announced Friday that several new items, including the old photo shown at the right (Pickles’ boarding house), have been added to items exhibited at the Society’s museum in Chipley.

The slightly damaged picture is going to be digitally enhanced to provide a better photo of the old boarding house and that picture will be placed on display.

Odom also announced the following:

The Woodmen of the World will be meeting at the museum.

A new sign case has been gifted to the group and will be placed on the exterior of the museum to announce upcoming events.

A ‘3rd Street Walking event is being planned for April.

On Jan. 26th there will be a Snowbird Tour taking place in Chipley.

Odom also announced plans are moving forward for reconditioning the old caboose close to the museum. She said the caboose has already been pressure washing and that the City of Chipley will be providing the paint for the exterior of the unit, with several groups volunteering to assist with the work. She said once that work has been completed then additional work will begin on the interior of the caboose.