Make your reservation to attend ‘Senior Day’ in Tallahassee ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Senior Day in Tallahassee is scheduled for March 29, 2017, and Washington County Council on Aging will begin taking reservations January 9th.

This will be a full day of information, education, entertainment, food, and fellowship. We will travel from the Chipley office to Tallahassee on a Chartered bus.

Planners try to keep the cost down as low as possible, however, that depends on how many sign up to go.

If you are interested in attending this event , organizers ask that you call our office at 850-638-6216 by February 13th, so they can get an idea of what size bus we will need and get an estimated cost.