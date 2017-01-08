Governor Scott Proclaims January 9-13 as Florida First Responder Appreciation Week ……..

Share this: Print

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott issued a proclamation recognizing January 9-13 as Florida First Responder Appreciation Week.

Governor Rick Scott said, “The bravery displayed by Florida’s first responders in 2016 was inspiring. From placing their lives in the line of danger when a terrorist killed 49 innocent people at Pulse Night Club, to helping Florida families stay safe during hurricanes, we are so proud of all first responders throughout our state. I am thankful Florida citizens have them as their guardians and protectors and encourage all Florida students and families to recognize and thank a first responder throughout this year and especially during First Responders Appreciation Week.”

Commissioner Pam Stewart said, “First responders are integral to keeping our K-12 school and college communities safe. I am proud to join Governor Rick Scott in recognizing the heroic men and women who risk their lives daily to protect all Floridians, especially our state’s students and educators.”

Background – Florida First Responder Appreciation Week

This is the third year that Governor Scott proclaimed First Responder Appreciation Week in Florida. Governor Scott sent letters to Florida’s college presidents and superintendents encouraging students to thank first responders and their families. To learn more, visit the Florida Department of Education’s website HERE.