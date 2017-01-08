CHIPOLA TO HOST A RAISIN IN THE SUN PERFORMANCE ……….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a performance of “A Raisin in the Sun,” Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.



The production is a collaboration between the William Carey University Theatre program and the Chipola Theatre Production students.



Lorraine Hansberry’s classic debuted on Broadway in 1959, and tells the story of a black family’s experiences in the Washington Park Subdivision of Chicago.

As the family considers an attempt to better themselves with an insurance payout following the death of the father, the widow, Lena Younger, wants to move to a more genteel neighborhood. Her eldest son aspires to be an entrepreneur. Her daughter hopes to go to medical school. Though their aspirations collide, they try to find a way to retain the family unity. The New York Drama Critics’ Circle named this the best play of 1959.



Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under, and may be purchased online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or at the CFA Box Office beginning Jan. 10. Contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.