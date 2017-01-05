UNBORN BABY KILLED, THREE CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH …….

Share this: Print

Florida State Troopers are investigating what led to a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital and killed an unborn baby.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers wrote that 23-year-old Kyle Velazquez, of Bonifay, was driving east on Old Mount Zion Road in Holmes County when, for an unknown reason, he ran off the road. The truck he was driving hit an embankment and flipped.

Velazquez and two other passengers were ejected from the truck. One of those passengers, 18-year-old Jessica Hudson, of Bonifay, was six months pregnant. Her unborn child died by the time she arrived at a local hospital. Hudson is currently listed in critical condition.

Troopers say Velazquez is in serious condition as another passenger, 20-year-old Heather Locke, also of Bonifay. Two other passengers in the truck escaped with minor injuries.

Troopers say no one in the truck was wearing a seat belt.