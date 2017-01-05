Sunny Hills man arrested for cultivation of marijuana ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office started out the New Year with the successful service of a search warrant in the Sunny Hills area.

The search warrant was obtained after deputies received an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen at 4117 Delft Drive. Upon arrival at the residence deputies discovered marijuana being cultivated along with grow lights.

Arrested in connection with the investigation was Dustin Mabry, 25 year old white male of Sunny Hills. His charges are as follows:

 Cultivation of Marijuana

 Washington County Warrant for Criminal Mischief and Battery

 Jackson County Warrant for Driving with license suspended or revoked

Sheriff Kevin Crews says, “Even a small operation of this type can yield a fairly large amount of a more potent type of cannabis”, also that “Apprehensions like this one are possible because of the communities involvement with Law Enforcement.”

Anyone with information on illegal activity contact us at 638-TIPS (8477), 638-6111 or by email attips@wcso.us.