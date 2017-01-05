President-Elect Donald J. Trump Names Additional Senior White House Staff Appointments …….

Share this: Print

(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced Katie Walsh will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff to the White House, Rick Dearborn will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Intergovernmental Affairs and Implementation, and Joe Hagin will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.

“The President-elect’s bold vision to make America great again demands a team of doers who can hit the ground running on day one,” said incoming Chief of Staff and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus. “Katie, Rick, and Joe will fill critical roles as we push forward on all of the key priorities for our great nation.”

“Rick and Katie have been instrumental in our victory and transition efforts,” said Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. “These leaders will guide critical White House operations as we aggressively follow through on President-elect Trump’s promise to put America First.”

“President-elect Trump is assembling a phenomenal team to implement the change of status quo that the American people voted for in November,” said Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President. “Katie Walsh is an all-star. She helped our party achieve sweeping victories across the country, and I’m thrilled to have another strong female leader on our Senior White House team.”

Walsh will serve as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the White House. In this role she will assist Chief of Staff Priebus in overseeing senior staff as well as the scheduling operation and the Office of Public Liason. She is currently the Chief of Staff for Chairman Priebus at the Republican National Committee (RNC). She joined the RNC in 2013 and was elevated to Finance Director in June of that year and helped the RNC break several fundraising records leading to GOP success in the last several election cycles. Walsh became Chief of Staff in 2015 and helped oversee national ground and data operations in the Presidential victory where she worked on a daily basis with senior members of the Trump campaign to seamlessly integrate the RNC with the campaign. Walsh maintains close relationships in the U.S. Senate having worked at the National Republican Senatorial Committee and for Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn. She has also served on numerous political campaigns including Governor Matt Blunt and Senator John Ashcroft.

Dearborn will lead the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Cabinet affairs. He is currently Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions and the Executive Director of the Presidential Transition Team. Dearborn has worked for six U.S. Senators, including two members of Leadership, and spent more than 25 years working on Capitol Hill. He was nominated by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the Senate to become the Assistant Secretary of Energy for Congressional Affairs, where he worked with the Senate, House and Tribal Governments on the President’s Energy agenda.

Hagin will lead operations in the White House including Management & Administration, Advance, Security and the Military Office. He served in the White House for 14 years, working for the administrations of President Reagan, President Georg H.W. Bush and President George W. Bush. Most recently in government, he served as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations.