Governor Rick Scott Appoints Twelve to Department of Elderly Affairs Advisory Council …….

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has announced the reappointment of one and the appointment of eleven to the Department of Elderly Affairs Advisory Council.

Dottie Peoples, of Navarre, is the former executive director of the Northwest Florida Area Agency on Aging. She succeeds Neil Davis and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2017.

Ben Girtman, 71, of Tallahassee, is a retired attorney and Navy captain. He succeeds Kathie Brown and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2017.

Drexel Collins, 72, of Ocala, is a former inspector for Public Service Enterprise Group. He succeeds Allison Thall and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2019.

Janice Ancrum, 56, of Fernandina Beach, is the executive director of the Nassau County Council on Aging. She succeeds Mary Terbrueggen and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2019.

Kerry Marsalek, of Clearwater, is the manager for the Clearwater Office on Aging. She succeeds Charles Robinson and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2017.

Larry Powell, 71, of Winter Haven, is a former program specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter. He succeeds Ellen Campbell and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2019.

Lance Jarvis, PhD, 73, of Melbourne, is a former professor for the University of Central Florida and the current area coordinator of SHINE. He succeeds Fran Carlin-Rogers and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2019.

Kathleen Rice, 66, of Sanibel, is the former president and chief operating officer of Summa Cuyahoga Falls Hospital. She succeeds Wendy Hayes and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2019.

Kelly Wilson, 52, of Royal Palm Beach, is a publisher at Fairfax Publishing. She succeeds Pat Sacco and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2017.

William Edelstein, 64, of Fort Lauderdale, is an administrator at Memorial Manor. He is reappointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2019.

Edeline Mondestin, 62, of Miami, is the R.N. chief of the Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department. She succeeds Olga Connor and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2019.

Rick Davis, 73, of North Miami Beach is a retired private investigator. He succeeds Major Stroupe and is appointed for a term beginning January 4, 2017, and ending September 30, 2019.