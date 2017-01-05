GCSC holds auditions for the spring production of “Cabaret” ………

Share this: Print

Panama City, FL – The Visual & Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College will hold auditions for Kander and Ebb’s production of “Cabaret” on January 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Amelia Center Theatre with callbacks on January 11.

Actors should prepare a one-minute dramatic monologue and 16-32 bars of a musical theatre selection (not part of the show) to showcase vocal range and acting ability.

Auditions are open to GCSC students and members of the community age 18 and older. Those under 18 who are interested in auditioning should contact the director, Jason Hedden.

Performances will be held in the GCSC Amelia Center Theatre March 31, April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9.

For more information, please contact Jason Hedden at (850) 872.3887 or jhedden@gulfcoast.edu.