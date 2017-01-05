Florida Department of Health: Stress and Your Health

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Stress is a feeling you get when faced with a challenge. In small doses, stress can be good for you because it makes you more alert and gives you a burst of energy. For instance, if you start to cross the street and see a car about to run you over, that jolt you feel helps you to jump out of the way before you get hit. But feeling stressed for a long time can take a toll on your mental and physical health. Even though it may seem hard to find ways to de-stress with all the things you have to do, it’s important to find those ways. Your health depends on it.

Studies have found many health problems related to stress. Stress seems to worsen or increase the risk of conditions like obesity, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, depression, gastrointestinal problems, and asthma.

Strong emotions like fear, sadness, or other symptoms of depression are normal, as long as they are temporary and don’t interfere with daily activities. If these emotions last too long or cause other problems, it’s a different story.

Stress causes the adrenal glands release the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol. Elevated levels of cortisol and epinephrine appear to be the most significant factors in the development of heart disease associated with stress.

Chronic stress is hard on the heart because the fight-or-flight response remains activated. The heart speeds up, blood vessels are constricted, and clotting factors in the blood are activated as preparation for a possible injury. This response burdens the heart muscle and reduces the supply of blood to the coronary arteries.

Also stress may lead to unhealthy behaviors. For example, if you are under stress, you may overeat, you may exercise less, and you may be more likely to smoke or use alcohol excessively.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control website for tips on healthy ways to cope with stress.

What are the most common causes of stress?

What are some common signs of stress?

Can stress affect my health?

Does stress cause ulcers?

What is post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)?

How can I help handle my stress?

What are the most common causes of stress?



Stress happens when people feel like they don’t have the tools to manage all of the demands in their lives. Stress can be short-term or long-term. Missing the bus or arguing with your spouse or partner can cause short-term stress. Money problems or trouble at work can cause long-term stress. Even happy events, like having a baby or getting married can cause stress. Some of the most common stressful life events include:

Death of a spouse

Death of a close family member or friend

Divorce

Losing your job

Major personal illness or injury

Marriage

Pregnancy

Retirement

Spending time in jail

Back to Top

What are some common signs of stress?

Everyone responds to stress a little differently. Your symptoms may be different from someone else’s. Here are some of the signs to look for:

Not eating or eating too much

Feeling like you have no control

Needing to have too much control

Forgetfulness

Headaches

Lack of energy

Lack of focus

Trouble getting things done

Poor self-esteem

Short temper

Trouble sleeping

Upset stomach

Back pain

General aches and pains

These symptoms may also be signs of depression or anxiety, which can be caused by long-term stress.