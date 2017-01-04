By January 4, 2017

Vernon, Florida High School Beats Chipley High School in Boys Basketball

The Vernon, Florida High School Yellow Jackets beat the Chipley High School Tigers in a boys basketball game on the Vernon High School campus on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
The Vernon varsity team won with a final score of 61-58, while the Vernon JV team were defeated by Chipley with a score of 49-27, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.
See photos from the game, along with video clips, on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.
