By December 31, 2016

Vernon, Florida High School Loses to Holmes County High School in Boy’s Basketball

Vernon, Florida High School lost to Holmes County High School in boy’s basketball in a highly contested ball games on the Vernon High School campus on Friday, December 30, 2016.

The Holmes County team beat the Vernon  squad in a close 69-64 game, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

