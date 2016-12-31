Obituary for Maidelene Carter ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Maidelene (Maidy) Carter went to her heavenly home December 30, 2016. She was born on April 11, 1937 to George Taylor and Lilla Jane (Tom) Taylor.

Maidy owned and operated The Ideal Beauty Salon for 40 plus years, was a member of the Wausau Community Development Club, served on the Board of Trustees of Washington County Hospital, and was a member of Wausau Assembly of God Church.

She loved her profession and her church. Her family was the love of her life.

She was preceded in death by infant son, Travis Gerald Carter, her parents, two brothers, Doyle Taylor and Donald Taylor.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years and 10 days Dalton Carter, three sons, Dennis and wife Debbie, Randy and wife Julie and Jackie Wayne and wife Karen, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Judy Taylor and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 2, 2017 at Wausau Assembly of God Church in Wausau, FL. The viewing will be at 9:30 A.M. and service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Funeral service will be conducted by Brother Roger Dale Hagan, Brother Danny Burns and Brother Harry McClellan. Interment will be held at Wausau Memorial Gardens. Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, FL will be in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net