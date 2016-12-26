By December 26, 2016

Swearing-In Ceremony Jan. 3rd for Washington County Constitutional Officers ………

You are cordially invited to attend the
Swearing in Ceremony for the
Washington County Constitutional Officers

Lora C. Bell, Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Gil Carter, Property Appraiser

Kevin Crews, Sheriff

Ken Naker, Tax Collector

Carol Finch Rudd, Supervisor of Elections

Tuesday January 3, 2017
8:30 a.m.
Washington County Courthouse
3rd Floor, Circuit Courtroom
1293 Jackson Avenue
Chipley, Florida

Refreshments will be served following the ceremony

