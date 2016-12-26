Home » Local News » Swearing-In Ceremony Jan. 3rd for Washington County Constitutional Officers ………
You are cordially invited to attend the
Swearing in Ceremony for the
Washington County Constitutional Officers
Lora C. Bell, Clerk of Court and Comptroller
Gil Carter, Property Appraiser
Kevin Crews, Sheriff
Ken Naker, Tax Collector
Carol Finch Rudd, Supervisor of Elections
Tuesday January 3, 2017
8:30 a.m.
Washington County Courthouse
3rd Floor, Circuit Courtroom
1293 Jackson Avenue
Chipley, Florida
Refreshments will be served following the ceremony