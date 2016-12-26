Santa Rosa Legislative Delegation Sets Public Hearing ……..

Share this: Print

Milton, FL – Members of Santa Rosa County’s state legislative delegation will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Santa Rosa County Administrative Complex, 6495 Caroline Street, Milton.

Delegation members will consider local bills, hear presentations from government entities, and take public testimony on proposals for the 2017 Regular Session of the Florida Legislature. Any member of the public is welcomed to attend. The Santa Rosa County Legislative Delegation consists of Senator Doug Broxson, Representative Frank White, and Representative Jayer Williamson.

To request an appearance form to be placed on the meeting agenda, individuals should contact Senator Doug Broxson’s office at (850) 595-1036, or email: brown.kevin@flsenate.gov no later than 5 p.m., Thursday, January 12th, 2017.