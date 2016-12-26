FDOT to Suspend Construction for Christmas and New Year’s Holiday ………

Share this: Print

Chipley – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Three office is suspending highway construction projects on major roadways across Northwest Florida through Jan. 2, 2017. There will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on state roads through Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. All major roads will be open to normal traffic.

Although no construction closures are scheduled over the holiday, existing state highway work zones will remain in effect and drivers may encounter construction workers and reduced speed limits. Motorists are reminded to use caution while traveling through work zones around barricades and equipment.

FDOT is encouraging drivers to allow extra travel time and to use extra caution in existing work zones along state highways. Drivers are urged to make sure they buckle up, along with their passengers. FDOT and other safety agencies also ask drivers to obey speed limits, get adequate rest before traveling, avoid distractions and never drink and drive.

Drivers also are urged to be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to accidents, disabled vehicles or other events. Motorists should be alert to changing weather conditions while traveling.

Travelers can access Florida’s 511 service from cell phones, landlines, and online at www.FL511.com to receive updates on travel in the area. For more information, follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.

