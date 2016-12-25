Washington County Council on Aging making life better for seniors since 1973 ………

Share this: Print

Programs open to all senior citizens in the county.

Whether you need care in your home, or you are just looking for some fun activities, the Washington County Council on Aging offers a wide range of services and activities including the following:

Home delivered meals

Respite care

Homemaker services

Personal care

Personal supplies

Emergency alert telephone

Senior Center activities

Information about resources

Congregate dining

Health support program

Education programs

Line dancing

AARP tax assistance

Not sure which services might benefit you? Call the Aging Resource Center at 1-800-963-5337 for more information.

These services are available at no cost or low cost, depending on your income level.