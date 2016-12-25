Washington County Council on Aging making life better for seniors since 1973 ………
See what they have to offer!
Programs open to all senior citizens in the county.
Whether you need care in your home, or you are just looking for some fun activities, the Washington County Council on Aging offers a wide range of services and activities including the following:
- Home delivered meals
- Respite care
- Homemaker services
- Personal care
- Personal supplies
- Emergency alert telephone
- Senior Center activities
- Information about resources
- Congregate dining
- Health support program
- Education programs
- Line dancing
- AARP tax assistance
Not sure which services might benefit you? Call the Aging Resource Center at 1-800-963-5337 for more information.
These services are available at no cost or low cost, depending on your income level.