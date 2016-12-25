January Events & Activities in Franklin County ………

|
Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff January 13-14
The 7th Annual Apalachicola Oyster Cookoff will be held on Saturday, January 13-14 in at Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola. All proceeds benefit the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. The event features a silent auction, oysters, shrimp, smoked mullet, hot dogs, hamburgers, local beer, live music, kids’ activities, dancing performances and a 5K run! Enter your best recipe and be a contestant in the oyster cook-off or just come out and enjoy a day of wonderful food, refreshments and music. There will be oyster-related silent auction items for preview Friday night and then the auction continues throughout the day on Saturday. The actual cook-off on Saturday will start at noon, Judging starts at 3 pm. Contestants are encouraged to enter with their favorite recipe. All forms of oysters will be available to taste: raw, steamed, fried. Other food items and refreshments will be available for purchase also. The day’s activities will include live music and dancing performances.
2017 Art and Culture Schedule Announced
The Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art (HCA) announces its 2017 series of art and culture events. The January lineup of events includes the following.
Kirby Gregory Pottery – January 2-5. From January 2-4, the HCA will host a pottery camp for children ages 5-17 with renowned potter Kirby Gregory. The pottery camp is a cooperative effort with Project Impact, the City’s after school program. During the camp, Gregory will teach students how to create small bowls and on January 5, the general public is invited to try their hand at “throwing a pot” in his studio. An opening night reception of art the student work will be held Saturday, January 21 and the student work will be on display from January 17-28. Learn more here.
Oyster Paint Party January 5. The Apalachicola HCA will host its annual Art of the Oyster Paint Party at 6 pm, Thursday, January 5, as a fundraiser for the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. The popular annual art event attracts dozens of local creative-types together in a fun creative venue to create art with an oyster theme. The completed art will be exhibited beginning January 6 and be included as part of the featured items donated and auctioned as part of the Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off event event January 13-14 in downtown Apalachicola. The HCA Oyster Paint Party Paintings have become a popular component of the annual oyster cookoff event. Learn more.
Yoga Classes Begin January 9. The Apalachicola HCA will host a six week yoga series of classes beginning Monday, January 9 and running each Monday evening until February 13. The classes will run from 5:30-6:45 and will be taught by Yoga instructor Alec Macbeth. The classes will feature a strong Parayoga component, which can be described as the confluence of Yoga, Tantra, and Ayurveda. These classes will combine movement with breath awareness and meditation to bring about energetic shifts to the body, mind, and spirit. They are accessible and appropriate for beginner as well as experienced yoga enthusiasts. Learn more here.
SGI State Park First Day Hike
Rangers at the St. George Island State Park will greet you bright-eyed and bushy tailed at 10 am Sunday January 1 for the Park’s annual First Day Hike in the Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park. Hardy trekkers will start at the middle pavilion at the East Slough Beach Use Area and will move across the island to the East Slough Overlook Platform. Along the way rangers will talk about the Gulf of Mexico, the beach and sand dunes, sea turtles and nesting shorebirds, and the shallow estuary. Additional topics will include astronomy, park history, and plant identification.
Coffee in the Campground Winter Events
The Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park continues its popular Coffee In the Campground series of family events this month on Saturday mornings January 7, 14, 21 and 28. Unless otherwise noted, the programs run from 9-11 a.m. and are free with paid park entry. Sponsored by the Friends of Franklin County State Parks, the Coffee in the Campground are held in the interpretive building in the family campground. And yes, there really will be coffee!
A Park Ranger or volunteer will give interpretive programs on many topics which may include Apalachicola Bay seafood, panhandle seashells, campfire cooking, flora and fauna of St. George Island, birding and sea turtles. Learn more.
Maritime Museum Hosts Gourmet Full Moon Cruise and Boat Building Class in January
The Apalachicola Maritime Museum (AMM) will host a sunset and full moon cruise tour on Thursday, January 12. The two hour dinner cruise aboard the 40 foot catamaran Starfish, will feature oil lamp ambiance and a gourmet dinner. The menu for the evening will be pesto chicken parmesan stuffed with mozzarella with a white wine Alfredo on penne pasta with sautéed spinach, kale, tomato, fresh garlic and mushrooms with a touch of caramelized onion, Caprice salad with goat cheese, a key lime pie for dessert and a selection of beverages. The AMM Founder will be hosting the event while providing a talk on maritime heritage, bio diversity and projects underway at the AMM. The STARFISH is operated by a USCG licensed Master Captains and Crew, is heated, surrounded by clear vinyl windows and has a bathroom with wash basin. Click here for details.
AMM will also begin its popular Wooden Boat Building School in January. Beginning Monday, January 16, AMM will host a seven day wooden boat construction class for two touring kayaks. Visitors and Volunteers are welcome to come by to view or take part in the construction project.Click here for more information.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb January 11
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Wednesday, January 11 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Tickets are $15.00 per person, or $10.00 for St. George Lighthouse Association members, and include light hors d’oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the Full Moon. Click here for more information.
Farmers Market January 14, 28 in Apalachicola
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm.
TDC Launches 2017 Getaway Series
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (FCTDC) celebrates the New Year by launching a new Getaway beginning this month. Winners of this getaway will enjoy a Seafood Culinary Experience including a two night stay in Apalachicola, a tour of one of the area’s historic seafood processing houses, a seafood harvesting charter trip and a sampling of local seafood culinary fare. Visit Saltyflorida.com or click here to sign up for the Seafood Culinary Getaway.
The winner of the FCTDC Forgotten Coast Getaway is Martha Reddick from Thomson, Georgia. Martha will enjoy a getaway which features a two night stay, diner and lunch and an eco tour and area lighthouse climb. Congratulations Martha!
Carrabelle History Museum Hosts Forgotten Coast Film Festival
Beginning in January and running through March 2017, the Carrabelle History Museum will host a series of movies filmed around Carrabelle and the Forgotten Coast area. The film series will kick off Thursday, January 26 at 6-9 p.m. with a showing of the classic, Ulee’s Gold. The opening night event will also feature a special guest Gus Holzer, a member of the film crew from Ulee’s Gold.
The series will continue with “Forgotten Coast: Return to Wild Florida” on Thursday, February 16, 6 pm. Then, Thursday, February 23, 6 pm, join us for “Coastlines”. Our final film, on Thursday, March 16, 6 pm, will be “Apalachicola River: An American Treasure”, about the Apalachicola River basin.
St. George Island Home Tour Feb. 11
The St. George Island Tour of Homes will be held Feb. 11, 2017. The tour features distinctive homes from beach to bay. The event is sponsored by the St. George Lighthouse Association. A kick-off event will be held on Friday, February 10 from 6-8 pm at the St. George Island Fire Station on Pine Street.
Chef’s Sampler February 12
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 21st Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler on Sunday, February 12, 2017, from 6:00-9:00 pm. Chef’s from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory located on 4th Street and Avenue D in Apalachicola. Sample an array from our area restaurants. Talented shopkeepers and local designers give the event an extraordinary touch and add creative flair by decorating each table individually. The tables range from elegant to artistic and funky.
History Festival
Feb. 17-19
H’COLA’s 14th Annual African-American History Festival will be held Feb. 17-19, 2017. This event is a celebration of African-American history, life, music and culture. This outdoor, family-oriented event is filled with varied artists and entertainers, children’s activities, arts, history, education, health & wellness and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the two day event. Admission is always free. The event is held in Apalachicola at Franklin Square 6th Street between Avenues L&M. For more information, click here.
Habitat For Humanity Mardi Gras Feb. 25
Join the Franklin County Mardi Gras Festivities on February 25 as the Franklin County Habitat for Humanity hosts its annual Mardi Gras benefit celebration in Apalachicola. The group will host a Mardi Gras Dinner and Ball on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 pm.
Mardi Gras Barkus Parade Feb. 25
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers invite you to join in the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola, Florida 1:00pm This year’s theme is Bark Side of the Moon so aliens, astronauts, and all kinds of space creatures will be roaming the streets. Come celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style!