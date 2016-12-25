January Events & Activities in Franklin County ………

2017 Art and Culture Schedule Announced

The Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art (HCA) announces its 2017 series of art and culture events. The January lineup of events includes the following. Kirby Gregory Pottery – January 2-5. From January 2-4, the HCA will host a pottery camp for children ages 5-17 with renowned potter Kirby Gregory. The pottery camp is a cooperative effort with Project Impact, the City's after school program. During the camp, Gregory will teach students how to create small bowls and on January 5, the general public is invited to try their hand at "throwing a pot" in his studio. An opening night reception of art the student work will be held Saturday, January 21 and the student work will be on display from January 17-28. Learn more here. Oyster Paint Party January 5. The Apalachicola HCA will host its annual Art of the Oyster Paint Party at 6 pm, Thursday, January 5, as a fundraiser for the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department. The popular annual art event attracts dozens of local creative-types together in a fun creative venue to create art with an oyster theme. The completed art will be exhibited beginning January 6 and be included as part of the featured items donated and auctioned as part of the Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off event event January 13-14 in downtown Apalachicola. The HCA Oyster Paint Party Paintings have become a popular component of the annual oyster cookoff event. Learn more. Yoga Classes Begin January 9. The Apalachicola HCA will host a six week yoga series of classes beginning Monday, January 9 and running each Monday evening until February 13. The classes will run from 5:30-6:45 and will be taught by Yoga instructor Alec Macbeth. The classes will feature a strong Parayoga component, which can be described as the confluence of Yoga, Tantra, and Ayurveda. These classes will combine movement with breath awareness and meditation to bring about energetic shifts to the body, mind, and spirit. They are accessible and appropriate for beginner as well as experienced yoga enthusiasts. Learn more here.