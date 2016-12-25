GCSC offers low-cost fitness classes to community ……..

Share this: Print

Including gym and pool access

Panama City, FL ­– Just in time for the New Year, Gulf Coast State College is excited to announce that fitness classes will be offered to the community during the Spring 2017 semester.

Circuit training, Zumba Fitness and Yoga classes will be offered two days a week for 16 weeks from January 5 – April 27. The cost per each class is $98.75 ($3.29/class). Access to the weight room/fitness center, pool and hydrotherapy pool are included along with a GCSC parking decal. To register for the courses, please visit the Admissions Office at the Panama City Campus.

Course Name Dates Days Class Time Circuit Training Jan 5 – Apr 27 Tuesday Thursday 4:30-5:30 p.m. Zumba Fitness Jan 4 – Apr 26 Monday Wednesday 4:30-5:30 p.m. Yoga Jan 5 – Apr 27 Tuesday Thursday 4:30-5:30 p.m.

For additional information, please contact Carl Kleinschmidt at ckleinschmidt@gulfcoast.edu or 872.3832.