GCSC hosts “Spring Back” to prepare students for the Spring 2017 semester ……..

Panama City, FL ­– Gulf Coast State College invites students to “Spring Back” on Tuesday, January 3, to help prepare for a successful Spring semester. This is a hectic time of year for many and the event will help with last minute details to ensure everyone is ready for classes (Spring term begins Wednesday, January 4).

Students can bring their class schedules and take a personal tour of the campus to find their classroom locations. Tours will run every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Recruiters and student ambassadors will also be available to help to answer any questions or concerns.

The event will take place at GCSC’s Welcome Center in the Advanced Technology Center on Tuesday, January 3, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For additional information, please contact Wendi Garrett at wgarrett@gulfcoast.edu or 747.3200.