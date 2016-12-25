Driving Down Fuel Use ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

(NAPSI)—Protecting the planet can be a beautiful thing, especially when it comes to driving a new kind of

hybrid car.

Turning to some of the latest innovations in automotive technology to create hybrid vehicles that are handsome and comfortable as well as fuel efficient, one car company created a plug-in hybrid with increased electric power range and driving dynamics.

This completely redesigned 2017 Optima Hybrid and its Plug-in Hybrid sibling, along with the all-new Niro crossover, were all designed under Kia Motors’ “EcoDynamics” philosophy to be environmentally friendly and fun to drive. Here’s why:

Fuel Efficiency

The all-new 2017 Optima PHEV was engineered with a dual focus on efficiency and driving dynamics. Using Kia’s highly efficient 2.0-liter “Nu” four-cylinder GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, means power output is targeted for a class-leading 154 hp @ 6,000 rpm. Electric power is produced by a transmission-mounted 50 kW motor, which is 42 percent more powerful than in the previous Optima Hybrid to allow for greater all-electric capability. This hybrid system provides a fast and seamless transition from EV to gasoline to hybrid modes, as well as more refined shift quality.

With an estimated 600 miles of total driving range, the battery system produces roughly 60 percent more energy output than before and the battery can deliver up to 27 miles in electric-only mode. Additional power comes from regenerative braking. A full charge can be achieved in less than three hours. To increase available trunk capacity, the new battery is hidden behind the rear seat and tire well.

Another help is the Coasting Guide that coaches you on when to coast and brake via an icon in the instrument panel. To save fuel even more, the grille automatically opens and closes at high and low speeds, to improve aerodynamics.

Intelligent Technology

As for making driving easier and more fun, there’s a host of driver assistance systems and convenience features including Autonomous Emergency Braking (under appropriate conditions, it stops the car to avoid a collision), Blind-Spot Detection, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning System and Forward Collision Warning System.

You can use an app to remotely start the car, unlock the doors and set the inside temperature. Drivers are treated to an outstanding audio experience with the available 630-watt premium surround sound audio system and its 10 speakers.

A new body structure helps provide crash protection and better driving dynamics and even a quieter ride.

For extra convenience, heated and ventilated front seats are available with power-adjustable driver and front passenger seats.

Learn More

You can find further information about these vehicles and how to get one online at www.kia.com.