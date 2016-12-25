All-Liverpool-born Beatles tribute band announces U.S. Get Back Tour ………

Share this: Print

Meet The Mersey Beatles at the Martin Theatre in Panama City

QUICK FACTS

Endorsed by John Lennon’s sister

Playing Martin Theatre Thurs. , Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

All-Liverpool-born Beatles tribute band

Spent over 10 years as resident band at the world-famous Cavern Club

Toured over 20 countries

(Cincinnati, OH) – Following the success of their 2016 U.S. debut tour, The Mersey Beatles, an all-Liverpool-born Beatles tribute band and the house band for 10 years at the world-famous Cavern Club, will return to the Martin Theatre as part of their Get Back Tour. The show will take place Thursday, February 16th, at 7:30 p.m. The venue is at 409 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401.

The Mersey Beatles are no ordinary tribute band. The lads grew up as childhood and schoolmate friends, just like the Beatles! They are the official Beatles tribute band representing the City of Liverpool, and from 2002 to 2012, they were the resident tribute band at The Cavern Club, the nightclub in Liverpool, England, where The Beatles perfected their act before launching a global rock music revolution in the 1960s.

John Lennon’s sister and Director of the Cavern Club endorses the band and traveled with them on their 40-date 2016 U.S. debut tour. She says, “There are a lot of Beatles tribute bands from all over the world, and I’ve seen them all, but The Mersey Beatles are the most authentic I have heard.”

Since 1999, the band has played sell-out shows in more than 20 countries, recreating the Beatles’ most popular hits. The show spans the Fab Four’s entire catalogue, and with four costume changes and authentic Liverpool accents, wit and charm. The Mersey Beatles recreate the Beatles’ sound and image with amazing accuracy using replica Hofner, Rickenbacker and Gretsch guitars and VOX and Ludwig gear. This year, the band will be celebrating 50 years of what is arguably the most iconic and influential album of all time – Sgt. Pepper!

To purchase tickets ($32, $37 and $49 VIP, including meet & greet with the band), visit martintheatre.com. The Martin Theatre is an all-ages venue.

