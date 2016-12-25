2017 Black History Month Contests Announced ………

Share this: Print

Volunteer Florida is thrilled to share Governor Scott’s 2017 Black History Month contests for students and educators! Each year the Governor hosts an art, essay, and educator contest and awards to honor Florida’s African-American Heritage during Black History Month in February.

Art and essay contests are open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students, parents, teachers and principals have also been invited to nominate full-time educators at the elementary, middle and high school level for the Black History Month Excellence in Education Award. Three student essay contest winners will receive a 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

Volunteer Florida is grateful for the generosity of the Florida Prepaid College Foundation and our incredible sponsors. To learn more about the Governor’s 2017 Black History Month art, essay, and educator contests, please visit this link.

The contest is currently open and all entries must be received by 5:00 pm EST on Friday, January 20, 2017. Winners will be selected and notified after February 2, 2017.

Please take a moment to share this opportunity with students, parents, and education partners. For more information and contest guidelines, please visit this link.

About Volunteer Florida

Volunteer Florida is Florida’s lead agency for volunteerism and national service, administering more than $32 million in federal, state, and local funding to deliver high-impact national service and volunteer programs in Florida. Volunteer Florida promotes and encourages volunteerism to meet critical needs across the state. Volunteer Florida also serves as Florida’s lead agency for volunteers and donations before, during, and after disasters. For more information, visit: www.volunteerflorida.org.

