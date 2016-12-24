The Twelve Days of Christmas- A Photographic Retrospective (Day Twelve)

Share this: Print

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas…

Here’s the twelfth in a series of twelve photo galleries celebrating regional sports events, festivals, parades, businesses and social gatherings in a ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ pictorial presentation.

Of the over 350,000 photos taken each year by ‘Real Florida Magazine’, those inarguably getting the most attention are those of children, and these children come in all sizes, shapes and colors.

Here are a few of the literally tens of thousands of photos of children taken during 2016, receiving the most likes, shares and comments from the almost 10,000 Facebook fans of ‘Real Florida Magazine’.

Based in Chipley, Florida, and owned by parent company The Goulding Agency, ‘Real Florida Media’ has captured the lifestyle, culture, heritage and natural offerings of Northwest Florida for over 15 years, and as usual, we make these images available for your use with no watermarks, logos, trademarks or copyright restrictions. Here is Day Twelve. Enjoy.

