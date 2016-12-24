Statement from President-Elect Donald J. Trump concerning letter from Putin …………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

(Palm Beach, FL) – President-elect Donald J. Trump has released the following statement in response to the letter shown below from Russian President Vladimir Putin. |The letter was reported as an unofficial translation.

“A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path.”

Moscow, Kremlin

December 15, 2016

Dear Mr. Trump,

Please accept my warmest Christmas and New Year greetings.

Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between Russia and the U.S. remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world.

I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able – by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner – to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas of well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level.

Please accept my sincere wishes to you and your family of sound health, happiness, well being, success and all the best.

Sincerely,