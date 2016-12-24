Obituary for Daniel Harvard Varn ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Daniel Harvard Varn, age 76, passed from this life Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Bay Medical Center. He was born in Brooksville, FL on January 2, 1940 to Ellison Kasuth and Betty Jane “Martin” Varn. Daniel worked as a Operating Engineer for 925 and 673. He has lived in

Vernon, FL for the past 23 years coming from Brooksville, FL. Daniel was a member of the Live Oak Baptist Church. He enjoyed to hunt, fish, cook, garden, collecting knives and spending time with his grandkids.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents and one brother; James Varn.

He is survived by his wife; Mary Beth Varn of Vernon, FL. 2 daughter; Sabrina Sehmitz of Bronson, FL and Colina Stevens and husband Craig of Enterprise, AL. One sister; Marjorie Hogans and husband David of Lake City, FL, 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.