8th Annual Bridal Show Feb. 5th in Chipley ………

The Chipley Woman’s Club is sponsoring the eighth annual Bridal Expo. Booths will be filled by vendors of all services related to weddings and other social gatherings. There will be event planners, photographers, caterers, florists, linens and other decorating accents, hair stylists, makeup artists, nail technicians, jewelers, videographers, DJ’s, musicians, along with wedding gown apparel and accessories on display and modeled.

Last year’s event brought many attendees from all of the surrounding areas. They were excited to meet vendors, sample their products, and explore their services. Caterers will serve samples of their delicious treats to all who attend. Many orders were placed with the vendors for various upcoming social gatherings.

The attendance has grown every year, and vendors praise the Chipley Expo as

“One of the very best in this area.” Door Prizes will also be given this year for visiting the booths.

This event is free to the community. Please make plans to come out an join us.

For additional information, call Trish Duce at 850-260-5896 and be sure to visit our website at www.womansclubchipley.com to see photos from past years’ events.