Win a Signed Michael Connelly or Michael Lister Hardcover! …….

2016 has been a truly amazing year for me—and the best year yet for my books.

In addition to selling and giving away more books than ever before, I hit the New York Times Bestseller List and the USA Today Bestseller List—twice!

My writing means so very much to me, I pour myself into each and every book, and I’m so grateful for every page, every paragraph, every word you read!

Thank you. Thank you. THANK YOU!

Taking a moment to write and post a review of the books of mine you’ve read is one of the most helpful things you can do for me. Please consider taking a moment and posting a review right now.

Win a Free Signed Michael Connelly and Michael Lister Hardcover!

Post a review for any of my books and be entered to win 1 of 5 signed hardcovers from Michael Connelly and me.

For every review you post, you’ll be entered into the drawing—the more you review the more chances you have to win!

AND for every review you post of one of these books—BLOOD OATH, BLOOD WORK, and BLOOD CRIES—you’ll be entered be entered in 3 times. That’s 3 times per review for BLOOD OATH, BLOOD WORK, and BLOOD CRIES.

As soon as you post your reviews email me and let me know and I’ll enter you in the drawing.

Much Love! Merry Christmas. Happy Holidays. Happy New Year!

Michael

PS. The 20th Anniversary Edition of POWER IN THE BLOOD is almost complete and will be available soon–and boy is it something else! Can’t wait for you to see it!