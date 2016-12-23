If you and your children would like to track Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve, visit NORAD Tracks Santa.

In addition to tracking Santa, you can play games, watch videos, listen to music, and learn about holiday traditions from around the world on NORAD Tracks Santa. Find out why and how NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) tracks Santa and get answers to frequently asked questions about Santa.

Follow NORAD Tracks Santa on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube and begin following Santa’s flight on December 24!

