Florida’s Bottom Line: Five-Year Anniversary ………….

This edition of Florida’s Bottom Line marks the five-year anniversary of the publication’s start.

When first launched, this publication’s goal was to provide current information and in-depth analysis on Florida’s economy to everyone in this great state. It was decided to embark on this journey because while these topics were vitally important to consumers, businesses, and community leaders, there was no such commentary or information readily available for consumption. With that goal in mind, the team has been steadfast and dedicated to providing the most relevant information on a quarterly basis. In total, 21 editions have been released, in addition to five special editions that have featured more than 80 guest author articles from scholars, business leaders, top government officials, and even a presidential candidate.

As is fitting for the five-year anniversary edition of Florida’s Bottom Line, the plan is to recap the journey that the economy has been through, the obstacles that have been overcome, the challenges that have been conquered, and the achievements that have been earned. While this edition may be focused on how far Florida has come as a state, there is still more work to be done, and the economy will continue to grow and build on the foundation so carefully cultivated in recent years.