Home » Local News » Check out what’s going on at The Repertory Theatre in Seaside, Florida ……..
|
|
|
Every Christmas Story Ever Told
(and then some!)
This week’s performances:
Friday, December 23rd at 2:00PM & 7:30PM
Saturday, December 24th at 2:00PM
The REP’s 7-year smash hit Every Christmas Story Ever Told returns with all of your favorite “Beloved Holiday Classics” crammed into a night full of high-energy jolly, frivolity, and hilarity. It’s the perfect way to get ready for the season, beat the festive fatigue, and share some holiday cheer! Click here for more information and tickets – On mobile? Click here
|
|
|
USA Today called The REP’s Every Christmas Story Ever Told one of America’s “Wackiest,Tackiest, and Happiest Holiday Events!”
|
|
Coming to The REP in January
|
|
|Escape to Create – From their March 2016 Carnegie Hall debut, Composers Dorothy Hindman and Charles Norman Mason with Virtuoso Pianist Jacob Mason present a performance of award-winning original works for piano and a sampling of “hauntingly beautiful” works by the 20th Century’s greatest classical composers, Ravel, Brahms, Cowell and Gershwin. Click here for tickets.
|
|
|LIVE@TheREP – Peter Bradley Adams’ songs are warm burnished melodies with tender vocals that reflect his introspective explorations of the middle ground between hope and heartache and is marked by the calm emotional intensity of his singing. His music has a placid surface, but the soothing melodies and Adams’ low-key delivery run deep to portray the joys and insecurities of the human condition with a rare compassionate insight.Click here for tickets.
|
|
|Escape to Create – NY Playwright Rich Orloff presents Radio Ridiculous as Escape to Create’s 2017 Goody Fellow. Laughter reigns in a dynamic staged reading of Radio Ridiculous featuring REP actors. Radio Ridiculous is a dazzling comic homage to the Golden Age of old-time radio shows and is suitable for audiences of all ages. Click here for tickets.