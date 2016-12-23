BOCC considering county ordinance on medical cannabis ……

Share this: Print

NOTICE OF INTENT

TO CONSIDER ADOPTION

OF A COUNTY ORDINANCE

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners proposes to adopt the following by ordinance: “AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA, ESTABLISHING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON GROWING, CULTIVATION, PROCESSING, MANUFACTURING, DISPENSING, DISTRIBUTION, AND WHOLESALE AND RETAIL SALE OF MEDICAL CANNABIS, LOW-THC CANNABIS, AND DERIVATIVE PRODUCTS, OR ANY RELATED ACTIVITIES; ESTABLISHING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON THE OPENING, RELOCATION, OR EXPANSION OF ANY MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSING FACILITY WITHIN UNINCORPORATED WASHINGTON COUNTY; DIRECTING COUNTY STAFF TO DEVELOP PROPOSED LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS AND OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS REGARDING SUCH CANNABIS-RELATED ACTIVITIES; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR CODIFICATION; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.”

The public hearing on the ordinance will be held on January 2, 2016 at 4:00 PM in the Commission Meeting Room of the Washington County Government Annex, 1331 South Blvd., Chipley, FL.

All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed ordinance. Any person wishing to appeal any decision made by the Board of County Commissioners at this meeting will need a record of the proceedings. For that purpose, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. The ordinance may be inspected during normal business hours at the County Administration offices, 1331 South Blvd. Chipley, FL. All interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to the proposed ordinance.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the County’s Administrative Office at (850) 638-9722 at least 48 hours prior to the date of the hearing.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA