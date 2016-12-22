Three Smart Suggestions For Your Self-Defense ……….

Share this: Print

(NAPSI)—According to the U.S. Department of Justice, about 20 out of every thousand Americans will be a victim of some kind of assault every year-but you can learn to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Expert Advice

“The best self-defense tip is to always be aware of your surroundings and potential threats so that you don’t get into a situation where you actually have to defend yourself when it could possibly be avoided,” said Wade Eastwood, 2nd Unit Director/Stunt Coordinator for the action & adventure movie from Paramount “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” You don’t want to get into a fight if you can help it, but “if it can’t be avoided,” he added, “then at least you are prepped and ready” if you follow these three Reacher’s Rules For Self-Defense.

1. Anything can be a weapon. Keys or a pen can inflict minor damage but after multiple hits can break an enemy down through loss of blood or acute impact strikes. Your voice is also a weapon and can draw help if needed.

2. Hit them fast. If you have to fight, it’s critical to injure or immobilize your attacker immediately, and don’t get any closer to your attacker than necessary. Kicking the side or front of the knee is a great way to injure and throw your attacker off balance. If you’re already close, go for the eyes with your fingers or knuckles. You can also use the heel of your palm to strike up under the nose if your attacker is in front of you, or use your elbow to the nose if the attacker is behind.

3. Hit them hard. Use your entire body weight to hit or break free rather than your individual muscles because your attacker may be stronger. If you kick the knee, throw your whole body into the kick. Same with throwing the heel of your hand into the nose—don’t just use your arm, use all your weight.

Again, prevention is the best defense. Attackers want unsuspecting, vulnerable targets. “The Jack Reacher character is always on the lookout for danger and you should be, too,” Eastwood advised. “Always expect the worst.”

