By December 22, 2016

The Twelve Days of Christmas- A Photographic Retrospective (Day Ten)

On the Tenth Day of Christmas…

Here’s the tenth in a series of twelve photo galleries celebrating regional sports events, festivals, parades, businesses and social gatherings in a ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ pictorial presentation.

The Wausau Possum Festival, enjoying 47 years of heritage, is one of the oldest festivals in the Florida Panhandle, and includes a beauty pageant, 5k run, parade and the ubiquitous ‘Possum Auction’, and is attended by heads of state and all manner of political figures.

Here are a few of the literally tens of thousands of images taken during the past 9 years (2008-2016) of the marketing, promotion and highlighting of the Wausau Possum Festival receiving the most likes, shares and comments from the almost 10,000 Facebook fans of ‘Real Florida Magazine’.

Based in Chipley, Florida, and owned by parent company The Goulding Agency, ‘Real Florida Media’ has captured the lifestyle, culture, heritage and natural offerings of Northwest Florida for over 15 years. Here is Day Ten. Enjoy.

See the entire photo galleries, along with video clips and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and listen to interviews with community leaders, event organizers and business owners on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

_0027429302 _0107282400 _0109985894 _0138288530 _0161033076 _0180790250 _0246132827 _0268244976 _0313514551 _0330362324 _1241066540 _1570327395 _1768800210 _1789718546 _2113195122 _2296632271 _2789007216 _3098027085 _3178895309 _3440740666 _3497341707 _3623207896 _3705066804 _3719123847 _3740266858 _3955188338 _4212934708 _4294165475 _4479044917 _4620480029 _4689502262 _4794378156 _4842642667 _4873155810 _4996787158 _5034523726 _5207107382 _5362999448 _5426068045 _5464551408 _5657054438 _5670590463 _5865897753 _6007985342 _6355836549 _6467580937 _6504227364 _7093849973 _7351083279 _7666230273 _7809074312 _7932532703 _7963514537 _7981607841 _8127207173 _8212596636 _8262835806 _8286212608 _8350313754 _8404465893 _8577571904 _8603495843 _8666341388 _8760516609 _8897785565 _8905137612

 

 

Posted in: Local News