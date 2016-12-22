The Twelve Days of Christmas- A Photographic Retrospective (Day Ten)

Share this: Print

On the Tenth Day of Christmas…

Here’s the tenth in a series of twelve photo galleries celebrating regional sports events, festivals, parades, businesses and social gatherings in a ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ pictorial presentation.

The Wausau Possum Festival, enjoying 47 years of heritage, is one of the oldest festivals in the Florida Panhandle, and includes a beauty pageant, 5k run, parade and the ubiquitous ‘Possum Auction’, and is attended by heads of state and all manner of political figures.

Here are a few of the literally tens of thousands of images taken during the past 9 years (2008-2016) of the marketing, promotion and highlighting of the Wausau Possum Festival receiving the most likes, shares and comments from the almost 10,000 Facebook fans of ‘Real Florida Magazine’.

Based in Chipley, Florida, and owned by parent company The Goulding Agency, ‘Real Florida Media’ has captured the lifestyle, culture, heritage and natural offerings of Northwest Florida for over 15 years. Here is Day Ten. Enjoy.

See the entire photo galleries, along with video clips and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and listen to interviews with community leaders, event organizers and business owners on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.