Special Edition Open Enrollment Snapshot: November 1 through December Deadline for January 1 Coverage …….

Through the extended deadline for January 1, 2017 coverage, Americans are demonstrating clear demand for quality, affordable coverage as 6.4 million consumers have signed up for Health Insurance Marketplace plans through HealthCare.gov, an increase of 400,000 plan selections compared to last year at this time. Total plan selections from November 1 through the extended deadline of December 19 include 2.05 million new consumers and 4.31 million returning consumers actively renewing their coverage. Consumers whose coverage will be automatically renewed for January 1 are not yet included in these totals. "With a record 6.4 million consumers selecting plans for January 1, Americans are once again proving that Marketplace coverage is vital to them and their families," said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell. "Now, we want uninsured Americans who have not yet signed up to know they have not missed their chance to get covered. Open Enrollment for 2017 continues through January 31st. With most Marketplace consumers able to find coverage for less than $75 per month in premiums, uninsured Americans should join the millions of Americans who’ve already gone to HealthCare.gov to check out their options.” December 15th, the original deadline for January 1 coverage, was the biggest day of any Open Enrollment ever, with 670,000 plan selections, breaking last year’s December 15th record of 600,000. To meet high demand, CMS extended the deadline for January 1 coverage by two business days. This snapshot covers plan selections made through the extended deadline of December 19. Throughout Open Enrollment, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will release enrollment snapshots for the HealthCare.gov platform, which is used by the Federally-facilitated Marketplaces and State Partnership Marketplaces, as well as some State-based Marketplaces. This snapshot is a special edition to report enrollment numbers for consumers securing January 1, 2017 coverage. These snapshots provide point-in-time estimates of biweekly plan selections, call center activity, and visits to HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov. The final number of plan selections associated with enrollment activity during a reporting period may change as plan modifications or cancellations occur, such as due to life changes like starting a new job or getting married. In addition, as in previous years, the biweekly snapshot only reports new plan selections, active plan renewals and, starting in January, auto-renewals; it does not report the number of consumers who have paid premiums to effectuate their enrollment. Later in the Open Enrollment period, HHS will produce more detailed reports that look at plan selections across the Marketplace, including both states using the HealthCare.gov platform and State-based Marketplaces using their own enrollment platforms. Definitions and details on the data are included in the glossary. Federal Marketplace Snapshot Federal Marketplace Snapshot Dec 11 – Dec 19 Cumulative Nov 1 – Dec 19 Plan Selections (net) 2,340,779 6,356,488 New Consumers 945,620 2,049,127 Consumers Renewing Coverage 1,395,159 4,307,361 Consumers on Applications Submitted 2,478,828 8,869,640 Call Center Volume 2,930,178 7,581,490 Calls with Spanish Speaking Representative 142,042 455,054 HealthCare.gov Users 6,454,508 18,267,041 CuidadoDeSalud.gov Users 234,126 613,996 Window Shopping HealthCare.gov Users 1,247,070 3,435,586 Window Shopping CuidadoDeSalud.gov Users 38,685 56,064 HealthCare.gov State-by-State Snapshot Consumers across the country continued to explore their health insurance options by reaching out to a call center representative at 1-800-318-2596, attending enrollment events in their local communities, or visiting HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov. Individual plan selections for the states using the HealthCare.gov platform include: Week 6 Cumulative Plan Selections Through Dec 19 Alabama 122,711 Alaska 13,172 Arizona 121,931 Arkansas 40,759 Delaware 19,111 Florida 1,296,835 Georgia 352,282 Hawaii 11,750 Illinois 247,818 Indiana 119,429 Iowa 35,931 Kansas 72,992 Kentucky 66,406 Louisiana 84,206 Maine 56,270 Michigan 215,978 Mississippi 51,669 Missouri 185,413 Montana 37,810 Nebraska 66,389 Nevada 60,617 New Hampshire 35,064 New Jersey 204,977 New Mexico 35,633 North Carolina 369,077 North Dakota 14,167 Ohio 165,046 Oklahoma 92,179 Oregon 112,864 Pennsylvania 290,950 South Carolina 147,459 South Dakota 22,597 Tennessee 163,743 Texas 775,659 Utah 144,848 Virginia 289,179 West Virginia 22,777 Wisconsin 173,755 Wyoming 17,035 HealthCare.gov Local Area Snapshot The snapshot includes plan selection by top Designated Market Areas (DMAs) which are local media markets. This data provides another level of detail to better understand total plan selections within local communities. Some DMAs include one or more counties in a state that is not using the HealthCare.gov platform for 2017. Plan selections for those DMAs only include data for the portion of the DMA that is using the HealthCare.gov platform, so the amounts reported in the snapshot do not represent plan selections for the entire DMA. However, in cases where a DMA includes portions of multiple states but all of those states use the HealthCare.gov platform, the reported amounts reflect the whole DMA. Because not all DMAs are listed in the table, the amounts reported for local markets will not sum to the national total. Later in the Open Enrollment period we will be reporting enrollments for all DMAs. Local Markets in HealthCare.gov States State Cumulative Plan Selections Through December 19 Atlanta Georgia 270,570 Austin Texas 75,273 Charlotte North Carolina 122,918 Chicago Illinois 192,744 Dallas-Ft. Worth Texas 215,430 Detroit Michigan 105,566 Ft. Myers-Naples Florida 73,543 Greensboro-H. Point-W.Salem North Carolina 62,441 Greenvll-Spart-Ashevll-And North Carolina 78,723 Harlingen-Wslco-Brnsvl-Mca Texas 34,147 Houston Texas 240,263 Jacksonville Florida 71,008 Kansas City Kansas/Missouri 73,181 Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Florida 490,425 Milwaukee Wisconsin 67,805 Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt) Alabama 44,219 Nashville Tennessee 70,984 New York/Northern New Jersey New York/New Jersey 161,520 Norfolk-Portsmth-Newpt News Virginia 53,418 Orlando-Daytona Bch-Melbrn Florida 244,682 Philadelphia Pennsylvania 189,031 Phoenix (Prescott) Arizona 96,658 Portland Oregon 73,988 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville) North Carolina 103,707 Salt Lake City Utah 144,192 San Antonio Texas 66,227 St. Louis Missouri 89,680 Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) Florida 214,232 Washington, DC (Hagerstown) Virginia/Maryland/District of Columbia 131,177 West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce Florida 140,446 Glossary Plan Selections: The cumulative metric represents the total number of people who have submitted an application and selected a plan, net of any cancellations from a consumer or cancellations from an insurer that have occurred to date. The biweekly metric represents the net change in the number of non-cancelled plan sections over the two-week period covered by the report. Plan selections will include those consumers who are automatically re-enrolled into a plan, which occurs at the end of December. To have their coverage effectuated, consumers generally need to pay their first month’s health plan premium. This release does not report the number of effectuated enrollments. New Consumers: A consumer is considered to be a new consumer if they did not have Marketplace coverage at the start of Open Enrollment on November 1st, 2016. Renewing Consumers: A consumer is considered to be a renewing consumer if they had 2016 Marketplace coverage on November 1st, 2016 at the start of Open Enrollment and either actively select the same plan or a new plan for 2017 or are automatically re-enrolled into a plan, which occurs at the end of December. Marketplace: Generally, references to the Health Insurance Marketplace in this report refer to 39 states that use the HealthCare.gov platform. The states using the HealthCare.gov platform are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. HealthCare.gov States: The 39 states that use the HealthCare.gov platform for the 2017 benefit year, including the Federally-facilitated Marketplaces, State Partnership Marketplaces and State-based Marketplaces that have opted to use the HealthCare.gov platform. Consumers on Applications Submitted: This includes consumers who are requesting coverage on a completed and submitted application, including an application that is created through the automatic re-enrollment process, which occurs at the end of December, in a state that is using the HealthCare.gov platform. If determined eligible for Marketplace coverage, a new consumer still needs to pick a health plan (i.e., plan selection) and pay their premium to get covered (i.e., effectuated enrollment). Because families can submit a single application, this figure tallies the total number of people requesting coverage on a submitted application (rather than the total number of submitted applications). Call Center Volume: The total number of calls received by the call center for the 39 states that use the HealthCare.gov platform over the course of the weeks covered by the snapshot or from the start of Open Enrollment. Calls with Spanish speaking representatives are not included. Calls with Spanish Speaking Representative: The total number of calls received by the Federally-facilitated Marketplace call center where consumers chose to speak with a Spanish-speaking representative. These calls are not included within the Call Center Volume metric. HealthCare.gov or CuidadodeSalud.gov Users: These user metrics total how many unique users viewed or interacted with HealthCare.gov or CuidadodeSalud.gov, respectively, over the course of a specific date range. For cumulative totals, a separate report is run for the entire Open Enrollment period to minimize users being counted more than once during that longer range of time and to provide a more accurate estimate of unique users. Depending on an individual’s browser settings and browsing habits, a visitor may be counted as a unique user more than once. Window Shopping HealthCare.gov Users or CuidadoDeSalud.gov Users: These user metrics total how many unique users interacted with the window-shopping tool at HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov, respectively, over the course of a specific date range. For cumulative totals, a separate report is run for the entire Open Enrollment period to minimize users being counted more than once during that longer range of time and to provide a more accurate estimate of unique users. Depending on an individual's browser settings and browsing habits, a visitor may be counted as a unique user more than once. Users who window-shopped are also included in the total HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov user total. # # #

