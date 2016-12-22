Research That Can Improve The Performance of Organizations, Communities and Schools ……..

Share this: Print

(NAPSI)—A big part of the holiday season includes giving back—giving back to loved ones, communities

and organizations. There are all sorts of different ways to give back, but one less obvious step to giving back may include higher education.

The decision to go back to school and commit to additional years of higher education is not always an easy one. Advanced degrees take time, hard work and resources—but the rewards can be worth the dedication, not just for the student but also his or her community.

The decision to earn a master’s or doctoral degree requires a major commitment, not just financially but also of time and effort. But the value comes in the long run, helping professionals enhance their careers and giving them the tools to make a lasting impact in their field.1 An advanced degree can separate leaders from followers in an industry, empowering and training students to be innovators in whatever they do.

Master’s and doctoral programs challenge students to ask difficult questions and come up with creative solutions to the problems in the world, using their education as a tool to build stronger communities.

Using research and education as tools for developing new solutions to challenges in society can enhance not only communities, but researchers’ careers as well.

“Advanced degree programs highlight research that positively impacts a community,” says Dr. Hinrich Eylers, executive dean of the School of Advanced Studies, University of Phoenix. “Students and educators alike put an emphasis on making a meaningful social contribution and influencing change through research.”

Research Impacts Communities

Advanced degrees train professionals to think about public service and how their research might apply to the community. For example, students pursuing an advanced education degree will need to consider how to embrace diversity and promote success for students of all backgrounds as they pursue careers as principals or administrators. Research has very real implications for helping to shape the educational environment in a community.

Refining skills as researchers and building theoretical knowledge can help students enhance their leadership skills both in their organizations and within their communities, shaping it in a positive, impactful way.

When Communities Succeed, Companies Succeed

Innovating for positive impacts on a community has positive implications for businesses as well. In recent years, corporate social responsibility has become the “new normal” for companies, and a commitment to community is an important part of an organization’s identity.2

In a 2014 Nielsen survey, 55 percent of consumers surveyed said they would pay more for products and services from companies that are socially and environmentally responsible.3 Organizations have a strong incentive to find ways to lead and drive change in their fields.

Helpful Resources

Advanced degree programs provide students with the knowledge and prestige to help them rise in their fields.

University of Phoenix’s School of Advanced Studies, for example, has doctoral programs in three specializations: education, health care, and business and management. These programs push students to think critically about the issues in their industry and apply advanced know-how to address today’s compelling and practical, real-world challenges.

For more information about these programs, including on-time completion rates, the median debt incurred by students who completed the program and more, visit www.phoenix.edu/programs/gainful-employment.

