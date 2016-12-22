Obituary for Everett Edward Watson ……..

Share this: Print

Mr. Everett Edward Watson, age 87, of Westville, Florida passed away December 20, 2016 at his home. He was born May 16, 1929 in Westville, Florida to the late Sie Watson and Lorena Williams Watson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Watson, Marice Watson and Willie Watson and two sisters, Etta Bradley and Mary Harris.

Mr. Watson is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lou Edith Smith Watson of Westville, FL; one daughter, Barbara Watson of Westville, FL; one granddaughter, Kaitlin Watson of Westville, FL; one brother, Hubert Watson of Caryville, FL; three sisters, Lois Baker of Westville, FL, Alice Coatney of Bonifay, FL and Janie Beck of Caryville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, December 23, 2016 at Open Pond United Pentecostal Church with Rev. Steven Connell officiating. Interment will follow in the Campground Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.