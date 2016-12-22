Jeff Atwater’s Dollars & Sense column ……….

Dear Fellow Floridians: The peak of the holiday season is upon us and the Christmas spirit can be seen all around as we gather with our friends, families, and loved ones to enjoy life’s most simple treasures. As we find ourselves in the midst of the holiday rush, let us be forever reminded of the most-simple of gifts that life has to offer: the gift of giving and the gift of gratitude. Remember to give. Even the smallest gesture could be the highlight of another person’s year. Lending a helping hand by donating to a food or toy drive, or volunteering at a local charity are easy ways to give back to the communities we live in. Regardless of where you will be this Christmas, remember the gift of giving is one that can break even the strongest barrier of unhappiness, and in a world where chaos and melancholy hold no geographic boundary, everyone has a reason to give. Cherish every moment you can with those you hold closest to your heart, and open your heart to make room for those who are distant or strangers. Don’t be afraid to spread joy to those around you, even if a simple smile is all you have to offer. The gift of giving is one that we must never take for granted. Be generous when possible and be grateful always. Be thankful for the gifts and treasures that have been awarded to you as an American. Take an extra second as you rush through your shopping to stop and thank a veteran, police officer, firefighter, serviceman or servicewoman, doctor or nurse. These are the very individuals who sacrifice their own holidays and family time to keep us safe in our communities. They protect us and they protect the very rights that enable us to enjoy the benefits of a free nation. Others around the world are not as fortunate. These skills are life’s simple, yet most precious gifts. Use them wisely, but often as you celebrate your holiday traditions. From my family to yours, merry Christmas and God bless. Sincerely,

Jeff Atwater

Chief Financial Officer

State of Florida