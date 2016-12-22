Gov. Scott Announces Comprehensive Health Services, Inc. Expansion to Create 150 New Jobs ………

Share this: Print

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has announced that Comprehensive Health Services, Inc. (CHSi) will be shifting operations from Virginia to Florida and expanding their headquarters in Cape Canaveral. The expansion will create 150 new jobs and invest $4.5 million in the local community.

Governor Rick Scott said, “I am proud to announce that Comprehensive Health Services, Inc. has chosen Florida over Virginia for their expansion, which will create 150 new jobs. I look forward to seeing CHSi’s growth in Florida and we will continue to do all we can to cut taxes and reduce burdensome regulations so more businesses can succeed in our state.”

In 1999, Comprehensive Health Services, Inc., established its first Florida office in Cape Canaveral with only three employees in a 500-sq. ft. facility. Seventeen years later, the company has grown to more than 2,000 employees worldwide. As a result of their recent growth in Florida, the company will be moving into a larger, 63,000-square-foot facility by the end of 2017.

Gary Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Comprehensive Health Services, Inc., said, “Comprehensive Health Services, Inc., has strong ties to the Brevard County community. But to meet ongoing customer requirements, capitalize on new business, and fulfill anticipated staffing expectations, we needed a solution that allowed us to grow. By consolidating our offices here in Florida, we feel that we selected a cost-effective alternative for growth. With the EDC’s assistance, CHSi chose a location and we are customizing a facility that will continue to meet our ongoing business expansion needs.”

Lynda Weatherman, President & CEO, EDC of Florida’s Space Coast, said, “Our aggressive economic development strategy delivers advantages similar to those in the Washington D.C. area, including Reston, VA. Businesses considering a cost-effective environment to advance and grow should look no further than Brevard County for that competitive advantage. Comprehensive Health Services, Inc.’s selection of the Space Coast is a prime example of our strategic approach supporting its continued success and the economic sustainability of our community.”

Mike Grissom, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Florida, Inc., said, “The Space coast continues to add jobs and Comprehensive Health Services, Inc. is bringing more of these jobs to Florida families. Enterprise Florida has worked with Comprehensive Health Services, Inc. and the Space Coast EDC to ensure that these jobs were created right here in Florida. We look forward to seeing the company’s continued growth and the new opportunities it brings to families on Florida’s Space Coast.”

Cissy Proctor, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, said, “I am excited that Comprehensive Health Solutions, Inc. joins a long list of companies that have recognized the future of their business is in Florida. The company’s expansion in Brevard County and its 150 new jobs will provide new opportunities for local job seekers searching for their dream job.”

Commissioner Curt Smith, Board Chair of the Board of Brevard County Commissioners, said, “We are gratified Comprehensive Health Services, Inc., has decided both to keep their headquarters in Brevard County and will continue to grow here as well.”

City of Cape Canaveral Mayor Bob Hoog said, “This decision by Comprehensive Health Services, Inc., to retain its headquarters here strengthens our position in the medical management industry and contributes to our efforts to bring greater economic diversity to the city. We are so pleased CHSi, will continue to play a vital role in the city of Cape Canaveral’s business community.”

For employment opportunities, visit the company’s careers page at www.chsmedical.com/careers.