Free Books today only at Chipley Library ……….

Season’s greetings to you and yours! Starting today at 9:00 a.m., for one day only, all books part of the sale at the Chipley Library are FREE! Limited space at the library means that our meeting room must be empty in time for the next set of classes and programs offered. Everything must go! Stop in and make sure that you find a good read just in time for the holidays! Washington County Public Library will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m, on Thursday, December 22nd, before closing for the Christmas holidays. We will reopen January 3rd, to our normal business hours.