EPA Prohibits 72 Inert Ingredients from Use in Pesticides ………

WASHINGTON–The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is taking action to remove 72 ingredients from its list of ingredients approved for use in pesticide products.

Manufacturers wishing to use these ingredients in the future will have to provide EPA with studies or information to demonstrate their safety. EPA will then consider whether to allow their use.

EPA is taking this action in response to petitions by the Center for Environmental Health, Beyond Pesticides, Physicians for Social Responsibility and others. These groups asked the agency to issue a rule requiring disclosure of 371 inert ingredients found in pesticide products. Instead, EPA will evaluate potential risks of inert ingredients and reduce risks, as appropriate.

Many of the 72 inert ingredients removed with this action are on the list of 371 identified by the petitioners as hazardous. EPA is taking this action after considering public comments on its October 2014 proposal. EPA’s list of approved inert ingredients will be updated after the Federal Register publication.

Most pesticide products contain a mixture of different ingredients. Ingredients that are directly responsible for controlling pests such as insects or weeds are called active ingredients. An inert ingredient is any other substance that is intentionally included in a pesticide that is not an active ingredient.

The list of 72 chemicals is available at https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA-HQ-OPP-2014-0558-0056.

For EPA’s current approach on inert ingredients and the May 22, 2014, response to the petitioners: https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA-HQ-OPP-2014-0558-0003

For general information on inert ingredients: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/inert-ingredients-overview-and-guidance .