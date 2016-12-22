District grant allows city of Cottondale to upgrade water system

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

HAVANA – Nearly $300,000 in grant funding from the Northwest Florida Water Management District helped the city of Cottondale to replace and upgrade three waterlines that are part of the city’s central water system.

The funding, part of the District’s Water Supply Development Grant program, allowed the city to make significant upgrades on Front Street, Railroad Avenue, and Dogwood Avenue. Total cost of the three projects, which were completed ahead of schedule, is $284,500.

Cottondale is located in Jackson County, just north of Interstate 10 on U.S. Highway 231.

“The District is proud to partner with local governments to help fund projects like these that make such a positive impact in smaller communities,” District Governing Board member John Alter said. “Our Water Supply Development Grant program is a wonderful tool for communities throughout northwest Florida to upgrade aging water systems as well as address water quality issues.”

The District’s Water Supply Development Grant program was launched in 2013 and has awarded funding for 70 projects totaling more than $21.5 million. These projects have helped local governments and utilities make potable water distribution system improvements, replace aging infrastructure, evaluate and develop alternative water supply projects, and address local drinking water quality issues. Two-thirds of the projects are in rural or financially disadvantaged communities.

“The District continues to commit as many resources as possible toward helping our communities, especially the smaller ones,” said Brett Cyphers, Executive Director of the Northwest Florida Water Management District. “We take great pride in working with local governments to see projects like these come to fruition.”

The District’s funding allowed the city of Cottondale to replace a pre-1960s cast-iron water main along Railroad Avenue. The city also replaced an outdated water line along Dogwood Avenue and replaced and upgraded approximately 2,500 feet of waterline along Front Street. The new water lines will reduce water losses within the city’s system.

For more information on the District’s Water Supply Development Grant program, please visit http://www.nwfwater.com/Water-Resources/Funding-Programs/Water-Supply-Grants.